Fireworks Downtown Spokane
The extended weekend for Fourth of July 2019 looks to have quite the celebration in downtown Spokane.

City of Spokane Parks & Recreation says a carnival will be held beginning Thursday, July 4 in Riverfront Park, including live entertainment, a beer garden, carnival rides, food, games and more.

The fireworks will take place at 10 p.m. that evening.

A Family Discount Day promotion from Avista Utilities runs from noon until 4 p.m. July 4, with a special deal on carnival ride tickets - $35 for 70 tickets.

Carnival rides will include the Tilt-A-Whirl, Ferris Wheel, Kiddie Coaster, and more. Carnival tickets are $1 each, and rides range from 2-5 tickets per ride.

The carnival will continue on through the weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday July 5-7.

Parks & Rec provided the following itinerary for the weekend:

4th of July Itinerary 

Looff Carrousel, Numerica Skate Ribbon & SkyRide

10am – 10pm 

Spider Jump

11am – 7pm 

Carnival

12pm – 10pm

*Family Discount Day from 12 – 4pm

$35 – Buy 35 tickets, and receive 35 additional tickets for free! (Carnival rides only)

Sponsored by: Avista Utilities 

Beer Garden

12pm – 10pm

Sponsored by: No-Li Brewhouse

Lilac Bowl 

Live Music

7 – 10pm

Christy Lee and the Broken Rosary Whiskey Thieves

Lilac Bowl

Fireworks

10pm 

July 5 – 7: The Carnival Continues 

Looff Carrousel, Numerica Skate Ribbon & SkyRide

10am – 10pm 

Spider Jump

11am – 7pm 

Carnival

12pm – 10pm

