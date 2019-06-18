The extended weekend for Fourth of July 2019 looks to have quite the celebration in downtown Spokane.
City of Spokane Parks & Recreation says a carnival will be held beginning Thursday, July 4 in Riverfront Park, including live entertainment, a beer garden, carnival rides, food, games and more.
The fireworks will take place at 10 p.m. that evening.
A Family Discount Day promotion from Avista Utilities runs from noon until 4 p.m. July 4, with a special deal on carnival ride tickets - $35 for 70 tickets.
Carnival rides will include the Tilt-A-Whirl, Ferris Wheel, Kiddie Coaster, and more. Carnival tickets are $1 each, and rides range from 2-5 tickets per ride.
The carnival will continue on through the weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday July 5-7.
Parks & Rec provided the following itinerary for the weekend:
4th of July Itinerary
Looff Carrousel, Numerica Skate Ribbon & SkyRide
10am – 10pm
Spider Jump
11am – 7pm
Carnival
12pm – 10pm
*Family Discount Day from 12 – 4pm
$35 – Buy 35 tickets, and receive 35 additional tickets for free! (Carnival rides only)
Sponsored by: Avista Utilities
Beer Garden
12pm – 10pm
Sponsored by: No-Li Brewhouse
Lilac Bowl
Live Music
7 – 10pm
Christy Lee and the Broken Rosary Whiskey Thieves
Lilac Bowl
Fireworks
10pm
July 5 – 7: The Carnival Continues
Looff Carrousel, Numerica Skate Ribbon & SkyRide
10am – 10pm
Spider Jump
11am – 7pm
Carnival
12pm – 10pm