SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park and the City of Spokane will be hosting two walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in partnership with Safeway/Albertsons and the Washington State Department of Health.
The first clinic will be on Wednesday, May 12 during the Riverfront Spring Market from 3-7 p.m. at the U.S. Pavilion.
The second is on Friday, May 14 at the Numerica Skate Ribbon from 3-7 p.m. There will be food and beverage specials and free roller skate and scooter rentals to those receiving vaccinations. Support is provided by the Spokane Hospitality Coalition and David’s Pizza.
Safeway/Albertsons will provide Johnson & Johnson vaccines, with vaccinators from the Medical Reserve Corps or National Guard.
“Our community partners have really stepped up to help us make it as easy and attractive as possible for people to get a vaccine,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “It is taking a community effort to keep us moving forward and Spokane continues to respond. Our emphasis has been on those under 40, but these events are open to any adults.”