In December, the City of Spokane launched a new way to promote local businesses by hosting a Winter Market at the Pavilion. Now, the city is planning to continue the markets into the spring.
Riverfront Park posting on Instagram that organizers are looking for vendors to apply for the Spring Farmers' Market.
Vendors must be QVP members and grow produce or sell craft products, according to Riverfront Park.
More information about becoming a vendor can be found here.
