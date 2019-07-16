The Riverfront Park Pavilion is about to light up downtown Spokane, and residents got a look at some of its new features this week.
The Spokane Parks and Recreation Department says the new and improved pavilion is covered with 570 LED light blades. The blades can adapt to any color, movement and brightness. The department says one of its major goals was to bring more light to downtown, and this part of the renovation project cost about $2 million.
Spokane Parks and Recreation Department acting director Garrett Jones says the team is excited to watch the pavilion become a popular place for concerts, graduations, light shows and other events.
“It completely blew our minds,” Jones said. “Looking at it on a drawing or simulations from a computer...seeing it in person, seeing the citizens just come down for the two days that we had the testing with their tripods and cameras and taking videos blew our expectations.”
Jones says the pavilion will have a nice glow even when it’s not being used for a light show. The lights aren’t on for good just yet, but the department expects the grand opening to happen later this summer or early this fall.