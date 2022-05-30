SPOKANE Wash. - The big red wagon in Riverfront Park is set to receive minor repairs, including metal repair work and fresh paint, beginning May 31.
The repairs are anticipated to take three weeks, during which the red wagon will be fenced off and tented. Paved pathways in vicinity of the red wagon are expected to remain open.
Work will include stripping off all the existing paint and rust, repairing metal, adding primer, and repainting the wagon to match the original work.
The red wagon, also known as “The Childhood Express” was created by artist Ken Spiering. It was constructed in 1989 and has not received major renovations since.
The repairs are expected to cost $73,000 and will be carried out by Modern Construction and Consulting Services, LLC. Sherwin Williams donated the paint required to repair the wagon.