SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park is searching for an exclusive naming rights partner for the Expo '74 U.S. Pavilion.
Spokane Parks & Recreation issued a request for proposals on Sept. 7, with submissions due by Oct. 10. This is the latest request of Riverfront's initiative to partner with community organizations to provide programming and leverage park funds.
“Partnerships like these help us provide free and low-cost programs to the community year-round, and support the vitality of our downtown crown jewel,” Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane Garrett Jones said.
The Numerica Skate Ribbon and SkyRide is an example of the community benefits of a naming rights partner, as funds have helped the park provide free activities throughout the year.
A contract for exclusive naming rights for the Pavilion will last no more than ten years and would include marketing and advertising benefits including signage, events, hospitality and other promotional benefits.
To view the official request for proposal and associated documents, visit the City of Spokane’s dedicated procurement portal here.