Riverfront Park tree walk vandalized over the weekend, Spokane Parks looks to increase security

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Parks is looking for ways to beef-up security after multiple Christmas tree displays in Riverfront Park were vandalized over the weekend.
According to Spokane Parks Public Information Officer Fianna Dickson, the vandalism happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
All the trees that were damaged were recovered except one that was a total loss. The tree that was a total loss was the Gonzaga themed tree.
Dickson said the trees that were recovered lost some of their decorations and Spokane Parks is working to repair them.
The tree walk is still open and available to the public.
