SPOKANE, Wash. - The renovation of the red wagon in Riverfront Park is nearly complete!
The project to make minor restorations and touchups to the playground staple began on May 31. Paint for the repairs was donated by Sherwin Williams. The wagon was stripped of paint and rust, minor metal repairs performed, and new primer and paint applied. While repairs were underway, the wagon was tented and fenced off.
Work on the wagon extended beyond the three weeks initially estimated, and minor paint touch-ups will continue over the next week. However, the wagon will reopen midday on Saturday, July 2!
Garrett Jones, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Spokane, said in the announcement, "Thank you to Sherwin Williams for donating the paint, and to Modern Construction and Consulting Services for donating labor above and beyond the original scope of work when some additional metal repairs were needed. Thank you, too, to artist Ken Spiering for his thoughtful guidance before and during the renovation. We are excited for the community to again enjoy the iconic red wagon in Riverfront Park."