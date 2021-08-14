SPOKANE, Wash. - Two things that shaped Primus's lead singer Les Claypool's childhood collided Friday night, Rush and attending Spokane's Expo '74. 

Claypool told our partners at The Spokesman-Review that attending the Expo has now come full circle. He said the trip was with part of his family, driving up the west coast from San Francisco. 

Avant-rock, prog-rock, funk-metal band Primus performed the first official concert at the Riverfront Pavilion since its opening in the Fall of 2019. The group was slated to play at the venue in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19. 

The act performed two sets during the concert, including their original music and Rush's "Farewell to Kings" album. 

The group was also accompanied by tour support group Battles. The duo out of New York setting the scene by performing experimental rock on drums, guitar and a MIDI keyboard. 

