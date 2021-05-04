SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront is partnering with the Hispanic Business (HBPA) and Professional Association of Spokane to put on a Mexican Cultural exhibit at the Riverfront Spring Market for Cinco de Mayo.
Located on the second floor of the Pavilion, the exhibit will showcase the history, facts and myths associated with Cinco de Mayo.
According to the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation, there will be an art gallery, folk art, and cultural items including traditional clothing on display.
HBPA will also be acknowledging Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW), and the display will include education about MMIW. At 7 p.m., the Pavilion will be lit red in honor of MMIW, coordinated by the MAC Movement.