SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Market is opening back up for the Spring Market soon, and they're currently accepting vendor applications!
The Riverfront Market offers a unique opportunity for local businesses and craftspeople to showcase their skills and share their goods with the local community.
The application deadline for the Spring Market is March 3. Potential vendors must first apply to the Qualified Vendor Program, and can apply for a Spring Market booth once they're approved.
If you'd like to volunteer at the Market, you can fill out an application online!