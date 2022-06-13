Days on end of rain have our area rivers, creeks, and streams running high and fast. As of Monday night, a few of them have already started to spill over their banks.

Both the Pend Oreille and Palouse Rivers are now under a Flood Warning, which means flooding is happening now, or about to start soon, and you should take extra caution if in the area.

At the latest check, the Palouse River was measured at 15.68'. Minor flooding begins at 15.0'. Moderate flooding begins at 16'. According to the latest forecast, moderate flooding could continue around the town of Potlatch through Tuesday evening before river levels start to recede.

The Pend Oreille River is also started to spill over it's banks. Minor flooding is expected to begin Monday night below Albeni Falls Dam, and continue for the foreseeable future. As of right now, there is no end time for the Flood Warning in place there.

It is important to remember: if you find yourself near a flooded roadway, do not drive through flood waters and respect all road closure signs to keep yourself safe.