SPOKANE, Wash. - The Goat Games–a name like that might bring to mind images of goats on skateboards competing to see who can do the best 360.
But it's actually a campaign started by the Catskill Animal Sanctuary in New York in 2020, when COVID caused nonprofit fundraising efforts to take a tumble around the world.
"In a year when so many people felt despondent and alone, we wanted to get people outdoors and encourage people to have fun," said Kathy Stevens, founder of the Catskill Animal Sanctuary.
It's now grown to include 14 animal sanctuaries across the country, including River's Wish Animal Sanctuary in Spokane.
"The mission of River's Wish is to save lives through rescue, education and advocacy," said Kit Jagoda, co-founder of River's Wish, which was founded in 1994. "It's a way for us to help animals in need, and oftentimes farmed animals are overlooked."
So, how do you get your "goat" on? Pick an activity, then ask people to support you doing that activity by donating to a participating sanctuary, or you can donate to one of the 14 sanctuaries directly.
You don't have to be around goats to compete in the Goat Games–there are plenty of ways to participate. It's truly whatever floats your… "goat."
"Running, hiking, swimming, napping," Jagoda said. "I just spoke to a friend of mine this morning and hers is going to be eating."
Each of the over 100 animals at River's Wish has a story, like Toby the Goat–their team "captain."
"He and his companion, Frosty, came to us in the fall of 2021 when their person suddenly passed away," Jagoda said.
River's Wish is hoping to use some of the funds to build a cow barn, purchase hay–Jagoda says they go through 160 tons of hay in a year–and help them continue their mission.
"There's so much more to do, and so much more to learn that I feel like we're moving in a forward direction," Jagoda said.
The 2022 Goat Games go from Friday August 12 through Monday August 15. For more information and ways to participate, click here.