SPOKANE, Wash. - Construction continues on Riverside in downtown Spokane but crews have been making progress with an end in site.
If you've driven downtown, you've most likely noticed the construction on Riverside and may even have had to detour around it. Right now, crews are wrapping up phase two of the project and will soon be moving on to phase three with the entire project expected to be finished by the end of October.
This week crews have been forming and pouring curbs, adding ADA ramps, and crews have also worked to install a 12 inch water main from Washington to Stevens.
The portion of Riverside between Bernard and Stevens is under phase two and expected to be finished by the end of September. Then, crews will move to phase three which covers Riverside from Stevens to Wall.
When this project is finished, Riverside will look a little different to drivers. Lanes will be reduced from four lanes down to three to accommodate new bike lanes from Division to Wall. While portions of Riverside are closed to vehicle traffic, local businesses are still open and pedestrians can walk through on the sidewalks that are not temporarily closed off.
The City of Spokane says currently the project is on time and within the $4 million construction estimate.