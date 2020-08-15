A Riverside Elementary teacher is on a mission to help students and their families through the pandemic with the power of books.
Two years ago, Katie Wood started a project with fellow Riverside Elementary teachers Annie Johnson and Savannah Major. They all wanted to share a love of reading with their students, so they raised money to get their classrooms free books through Scholastic.
"It just started by getting each one of our first-graders sponsored so they could get a book a month," Wood said. "I wanted to do it again this year, but I didn't know how it was going to look."
It looks bigger than ever.
This year, Wood is going beyond her classroom. She wants to raise enough money to get books for all 400 students at Riverside Elementary. She knows the pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding it are hard for children and their families, and reading can give them a small break from the stress.
"I think it's a comfort for some. It's an escape for some of them. It's a consistency for some of them," Wood said.
Superintendent Ken Russell knows the project will help kids polish their reading comprehension skills, but believes the best part is knowing someone cares.
"To me, the magic is really in the relationship between Katie and the students," Russell said. "It's that human connection that brings empathy and love to this tough situation, and that's what our kids need."
As of Friday, Wood has raised about $2500 for the project. She is collecting donations through Venmo at Katie-wood-38. Riverside Elementary expects to head back to school in phase two of the district's four phase plan, which involves students returning to class for in-person learning on an A/B rotating schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.