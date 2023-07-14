SEATTLE, Wash. — If you are planning on traveling over to western Washington or live in that area, there will be a lot of travel delays and road closures due to construction.
It is going to be a busy weekend in the Puget Sound area, with roadwork on both bridges across Lake Washington, a full closure in Arlington, Mariners game, Sounders games and lots more!
Make sure you plan ahead and give yourself extra time before you head out the door. Be sure to check the WSDOT Real-Time Travel map as well.
The road work being done throughout July 14 -17 include:
- Montlake Blvd over SR-520 and Montlake Blvd on & off ramps in Seattle will be closed. Cyclists will be allowed over the bridge.
- The closure starts July 14 at 10:00 p.m. - July 24 at 6:00 a.m.
- Southbound SR-167 will be down to one lane between 4th Ave N and SR-516/Willis St in Kent.
- The closure will start on July 14 at 11:00 p.m. - July 24 at 5:00 a.m.
- I-5 express lane in Seattle will open late.
- It is set to close on July 15 at 10:00 a.m. and be closed through July 16.
- Southbound I-405 ramp to Sunset Blvd N/SR-169/WB SR-900 will be closed in Renton.
- This closure will start at 10:00 p.m. on July 14 - July 17 at 4:30 a.m.
- Eastbound I-90 will be closed between Rainier Ave S in Seattle and Island Crest Way in Mercer Island. Westbound traffic will be open and bike/pedestrian trail will open as well.
- This is set to close at 11:59 p.m. on July 14 - July 15 at 4:30 a.m.
- Eastbound SR-520 between I-5 and 92nd Ave northeast will be closed. Bike and pedestrian trail will be open.
- This will be closed at 9:00 a.m. on July 15 - July 17 at 5:00 a.m.
- Eastbound SR-520 on and off ramps at Northeast 51st St will be closed in Redmond.
- This closure will begin on July 14 at 9:00 p.m. - July 17 at 5:00 a.m.
- Westbound SR-520 between 92nd Ave northeast in Bellevue and I-5 in Seattle will be closed. Bike and pedestrian trails will remain open.
- This is set to close on July 14 at 11:00 a.m. - July 17 at 5:00 a.m.
- Southbound I-5 near Bow Hill Rd rest area will be reduced to one lane for a mile-stretch.
- This will start on July 17 at 9:00 a.m. - July 19 at 6:00 a.m.
- SR-530 will be closed between 59th Ave northeast/Kraetz Rd and 211the Pl NE west of Arlington.
- This will take place on July 14 at 9:00 a.m. - July 18 at 4:00 a.m.
- US-2 will be closed between SR-172 and SR-17, use SR-17 and SR-172 or SR-17 and SR-28 and an alternate route.
- SR-106 will be fully closed at Twanoh State Park until July 30
- US-101 will be fully closed north of Hoquiam until July 31
With all these closures, it may make your commute a little more complicated if you are trying to get to events in the city.
The Seattle Mariners will be playing against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 14 at 7:10 p.m., July 15 at 6:40 p.m. and July 16 at 1:10 p.m. If you are still wanting to get tickets for the game, you can buy them online at SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, StubHub, etc.!
Also, the Seattle Sounders FC will be playing against FC Dallas at Lumen Field on July 15 at 7:30 p.m. If you are wanting to get tickets for this event, you can buy them online at SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, etc.!
If you don't want to go to a sporting event there are other events happening in Seattle that you can attend.
Fully Loaded Comedy Festival will be at The Gorge Amphitheater on July 15 featuring Bert Kreischer, Mark Normand, Stravos Halkias, and more! There are limited tickets available, if you are interested in going visit the website here!
The JBLM Airshow and Expo will be on July 15 - July 16 at the Joint Base Lewis McChord. It is a free event and open to the public.
On July 16, the west Seattle Summer Fest will kick off with fun for the whole family. This event includes crafts, shopping, live music, dancing, beer gardens and a kids play area. For more information about this even you can visit their website here!
Throughout the weekend of July 14 - July 17 you can go to Visit Seattle's website where they have every event you could attend listed on their website!