Okanogan City: According to Trooper John Bryant, Okanogan city limits is closed due to fire and poor visibility.
US 395: Closed for 30 miles from MP 96 to SR-26 at MP 66.5 due to collisions and poor visibility.
US 2: US 2 is now CLOSED from Davenport at MP 250 to mp 239 due to a fire in the area. There are no detours available. WSDOT ask you to avoid the area.
W2 MP239 TO MP250, 18 MILES EAST OF WILBUR is closed due to fire in area.
I-90: WSDOT said to avoid I-90 between Grant County, Adams County and Ritzville due to dust storm. I-90 Grant County line to Ritzville closed.
SR 17: The Blue Lake Rest Area on SR 17 at MP 90, approximately 15 miles north of Soap Lake, is closed due to a power outage. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.
