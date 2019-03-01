KHQ received new information on a road rage incident that happened during Thursday evening rush hour traffic near Broadway and Thierman. Brian White witnessed the whole thing: "I was just sitting at the light minding my own business, and this car comes flying around basically on the wrong side of stopped traffic blocks this other car off. The driver jumps out of his car, flies around the back and just starts beating on the window of this white truck. That guy then just stomps on the gas, wedges out from around that car flips a 180 while this guy is hanging on the side of this car."
White believed this to be a road rage incident, but on Friday KHQ spoke with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. A deputy tells us that the man seen hitting the white truck, is the son of the truck's registered owner. According to a police report, they let a friend borrow the truck, and that friend didn't return it in a timely manner. So, they went looking for the truck and ultimately found it at Broadway and Thierman. The man did get out of his vehicle and try to get the driver of the truck to stop and get out. But the truck driver managed to get away, but ultimately wrecked the truck into a snowbank just a couple blocks later.
That driver then took off. Deputies arrived to take statements, but then released the truck to the man and his mother, who decided they did not want to press charges.
KHQ spoke with the man who's family owns the truck. He did not want to release his name or be associated with the story. He said he's sorry for the scene he made, but wanted his truck back.