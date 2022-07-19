SPOKANE, Wash. - Road rage turned into homicide last Friday in Spokane, changing life forever for family and friends of the victim.
34-year-old David Knoepfle was shot in the back and killed in a road rage incident eastbound on I-90 Friday night. Knoepfle’s former long-time partner, Kayla Hale, is one of many people left heartbroken by his loss.
"All of us just feel robbed,” Hale said.
Hale and Knoepfle lost their son together six years ago, and on Friday, Hale lost Knoepfle himself when an unknown suspect shot him in the back when he and the suspect engaged in road rage between Hamilton and Thor on I-90.
"He had my name tattooed on his chest, and I have his initials tattooed on my wrist, next to our son,” Hale said. “It was always him and I—he was my family.”
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), Knoepfle’s car crashed into a fence near mile marker 285, where he died at the scene. The suspect who shot and killed Knoepfle is yet to be apprehended.
Hale understood at some point she would have to let go of Knoepfle—he was sick and already dying, she said.
“I knew that something would happen with his cancer, that eventually I’d have to say goodbye, but I didn’t think it would have to be like this."
Loss is not a new concept to Hale. Earlier this year, she lost two of her best friends. Before that, her father. And now, she lost the man she cared about more than anything.
“I’ll remember the way that he made me feel about myself when I didn’t feel good,” Hale said.
WSP is asking the public to look for the car the suspect was driving that fatal night, one that resembles a white Chevy Malibu.
"I think the person deserves to go to jail,” Hale said. “They deserve life in prison—they ran.”
Hale has known Knoepfle since 2015. The two share countless memories together. Memories Hale will now have to hold onto as a reminder of the love they once shared.
And Knoepfle has a daughter, who is just 10 years old. She lives with her biological mom in Texas with her step-siblings.
“She’s amazing; she loves her dad,” Hale said. “He would do anything for her, he has her name tattooed across his forearm, Lily, because he calls her his Lily girl.”
Today, and for all days until Knoepfle’s killer is found, Hale will be asking for justice, and she resolves to remember the good.
"I’m going to remember the fact that he finally found something that made him happy, and people that made him happy."