Paving and grinding projects will temporarily close some on-ramps to I-90 at night beginning Sunday.
The Washington Department of Transportation says the work will happen starting Sunday, July 11th and run through the morning of Friday, July 16th. The affected ramps will be closed from 7:00pm to 6:00am each day.
Ramps affected by this work include the Altamont Street on-ramps to both eastbound and westbound I-90, the Freya Street on-ramp to westbound I-90, and the Hamilton Street on-ramp to eastbound I-90.
WSDOT says that the ramps will not be closed during the day with the exception of the Freya on-ramp, which is expected to remain closed "through the project duration and even during non-working hours."
During the hours where these ramps are closed, drivers will need to find alternate routes to access I-90.
These closures are part of a paving project on I-90 between the Hamilton Street and Sprague Avenue interchanges. You can read more about that project here.