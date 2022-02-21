A band of snow is currently causing big concerns on area roadways. Please slow down and give yourself some extra time to get to where you are headed this morning!
Crank up the heat, throw another blanket on the bed and dig out that warm winter jacket! Northeasterly winds will drive cold Arctic air into the Inland northwest. Start time temperatures will be in the single digits through mid-week, with wind chill temperatures that will drop to zero to 15 below. As dry arctic air settles in, daytime highs will hover in the low to mid 20's through Thursday, before slowly heading back up into the upper 30's and 40's with high pressure building back in for the weekend.