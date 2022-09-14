ELK, Wash. - Two people are in critical condition, and another is being treated for injuries after a crash at the intersection of Elk Chattaroy and Nelson in Elk, according to Spokane County Fire District 4.
The crash involved a pickup truck and a car. The intersection remains closed.
Updated: Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m.
The intersection of Elk Chattaroy and Nelson in Elk is closed, and three people were taken to the hospital, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Gregory.
Deputy Gregory said people should expect traffic delays and closures for hours as cleanup and investigation continues.
The crash involved a pickup truck and a car. Two people were taken to the hospital via life flight and one was taken via ambulance. Gregory said they had what appeared to be serious injuries, but there's no official update on their status.