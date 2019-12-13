Update 8:20 pm:
QUINCY, Wash. - White Trail Road between State Route 28 and State Route 281 has reopened following a crash that left a tour bus driver dead Friday.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office continues to urge drivers to be safe.
Update 2:40 pm:
QUINCY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released more details about the collision that left a tour bus driver dead Friday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, there were three vehicles involved in the collision: a Quincy school bus, a tour bus and a passenger vehicle.
The driver of the tour bus was the only fatality reported from the crash. The driver's identity will be released Saturday in order to allow additional loved ones to be notified by next-of-kin.
All 26 students, who ranged in age from 5 to 15, and the driver of the school bus were taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center for evaluation. They all either sustained no injuries or non-life-threatening injuries.
All students have since been reunited with their parents.
The passengers of the tour bus were also taken to the hospital but none sustained life-threatening injuries.
The Quincy Public Market, Pink Oven Bakery, East Wenatchee Olive Garden and other businesses and community members have responded with meals for people being sheltered at the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.
"The Quincy community is no stranger to emergencies, and always steps up to help. Similar to the Thanksgiving 2018 crash involving a bus carrying part of the University of Washington Marching Band, Quincy community members rallied and came to the aid of those in need of help," the Sheriff's Office said.
The names of the juveniles involved in the collision will not be released, but the Sheriff's Office said the names of other parties and drivers involved will likely be released in the coming days.
The cause of the collision won't be known for several days.
Previous Coverage:
The Grant County Sheriffs Office has confirmed that the driver of a tour bus that crashed into a school bus from the Quincy School District has died. The bus was reportedly traveling from Spokane to Leavenworth.
Previous Coverage:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says all passengers on the school bus and tour bus have been transferred to Quincy Hospital, with no injuries being life threatening.
"Parents are being reunited or have since been reunited with their children at Quincy hospital," the GCSO said.
The road is expected to be closed for some time as the investigation continues.
White Trail Rd (Rd-U-NW to Rd. 5-NW) is closed between SR28 and SR281 due to the collision near Quincy. Drivers should plan to take alternate routes.
Quincy School District tells KHQ there were no serious injuries on the school bus.
The Sheriff's Office is asking parents to pick up kids from the crash at the Quincy Hospital, requesting they do NOT come to the scene.
The School District was on a 2-hour delay Friday due to icy road conditions.
KHQ is working to get more information.
