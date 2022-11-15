LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Wednesday morning's commute could be difficult near the Washington-Idaho border, while Idaho Transportation Department crews make repairs to the roads surface.
Starting at about 7:30 a.m., the right lane of eastbound I-90 will be closed just west of Spokane Bridge Road. The Spokane Bridge Road on-ramp to eastbound I-90 will also closed.
Once repairs to the right lane of I-90 are complete, traffic will be diverted back into the right lane while ITD crews work in the left lane. The Spokane Bridge Road on-ramp will remain closed throughout the duration of the project which is expected to last until approximately 4:30 p.m.
You can find the latest traffic condition information on the WSDOT Travel Alerts page, mobile app and on the Regional Twitter account.