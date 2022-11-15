WSDOT LOGO

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Wednesday morning's commute could be difficult near the Washington-Idaho border, while Idaho Transportation Department crews make repairs to the roads surface.

Starting at about 7:30 a.m., the right lane of eastbound I-90 will be closed just west of Spokane Bridge Road. The Spokane Bridge Road on-ramp to eastbound I-90 will also closed.

Once repairs to the right lane of I-90 are complete, traffic will be diverted back into the right lane while ITD crews work in the left lane. The Spokane Bridge Road on-ramp will remain closed throughout the duration of the project which is expected to last until approximately 4:30 p.m.

You can find the latest traffic condition information on the WSDOT Travel Alerts page, mobile app and on the Regional Twitter account.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!