SPOKANE, Wash. - Local coffee shop "Roam Coffee House," known for it's artisan coffee and locally roasted beans, has opened a new location in North Spokane.
Shelley and Aaron Quigley own Roam Coffee house. Shelley is a local farmer, and both are two science teachers. Their green coffee is sourced and tested using precise quality controls and roasted using a scientific approach that focuses on bean flavor development while reducing bitter flavors.
They have provided custom blends and roasts to companies in the Pacific Northwest since 2019.
“We are excited to get to engage more fully with our existing Spokane customers and meet some new ones.” Shelley Quigley says. "By opening our coffee houses we have expanded from farmers supporting farmers to people loving people. It's important to us that when you come in, especially if you come in regularly, you feel loved and valued."
A grand opening ceremony will take place Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.