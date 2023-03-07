SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a robbery where shots were fired early Tuesday evening.
On March 7, SPD received reports of someone beating up a clerk and attempting to rob Sure Save Grocery on the corner of North Monroe Street and West Euclid Avenue. At this time it's unclear what, if anything, was stolen.
During the altercation, shots were fired. According to SPD, no one was hit or injured.
All suspects fled the scene and currently no one is in custody.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.