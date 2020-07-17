RIGGINS, Idaho - Crews are expected to start removing rocks following a slide on US-95 south of Riggins, Idaho.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), a temporary road built around the base has been blocked by massive boulders since the slope failed for a second time last week. However, it may be open by next weekend.
"Our entire timeline is dependent on survey results," Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. "If we observe movement, that will limit our ability to have crews working underneath the slope and delay the eventual reopening of the temporary road."
There hasn't been any significant movement since last week, according to ITD, which has allowed scalers to finish dislodging loose material on the rock face.
The process of removing debris and rebuilding the rock berm to shield the temporary road is planned to take at least all week.
"Some of these boulders are 40 feet wide," Hopkins said. "We'll need to drill and blast them into small enough pieces to be removed."
In the meantime, drivers will continue to be rerouted to Old Pollock Road, which is open from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. PDT/ 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. MDT.
ITD has also hired WHPacific to design a mitigation plan that will include controlled blasting to ensure the long-term stability of the slope. Those plans are scheduled to be advertised in a few weeks to allow for construction in late summer. Currently, the duration and costs of the removal of the rock face are unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.