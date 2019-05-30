Rock legend Bob Seger has added a stop in Spokane to his final tour.
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band's "Roll Me Away" farewell tour will stop in the Lilac City this fall, performing at the Spokane Arena on Thursday, Sep. 19.
Presale tickets for the Bullet Club go on sale Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m., while general tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m.
Spokane was among several stops Seger added to his tour to extend into the fall, including San Francisco, Indianapolis, Salt Lake City, Rapid City, Fargo, Eugene, and Columbia (MO).
Seger will perform in Bozeman, Mont., the Tuesday prior to his Spokane show, followed by Tacoma on Saturday and Eugene, Ore., on Tuesday Sep. 24.
Seger's career spans over six decades, and he has sold over 75 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling artists of all time. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
He announced his farewell tour last fall.