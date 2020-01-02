BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - BNSF Railway crews have concluded that a rock slide caused a freight train to derail and plummet into the Kootenai River Wednesday evening.
According to our news partners at the Spokesman-Review, the train was 10 miles east of Bonners Ferry when the slide derailed three locomotive engines and six rail cars off the tracks.
One of the engines entered the river upright, trapping two operators. Rescue crews were called in to try and extricate the crew members, but they were able to get out by themselves and climb to safety. They were not injured.
According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, diesel fuel began leaking into the river from the engine.
Boundary County Commissions have declared a state of emergency due to the spill of diesel, restricting civilian access to the river while the clean up continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.