FLORIDA, New York - The majestic tree that will light up New York's Rockefeller Plaza for the holidays has been chosen.
This year, the tree will come from Florida. Florida, New York, that is.
The small village is about 60 miles away from New York City and the Norway Spruce is one of its oldest residents.
In a couple of weeks, the tree will leave the front yard it currently calls home and make the journey to Rockefeller Plaza.
In the meantime, people have been stopping by to get one last look at the tree and snap a few photos.
The tree will be covered in more than 50,000 LED light and topped with a Swarovski star.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be lit on December 4 and remain on display until January 17.
