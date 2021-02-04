On Tuesday February 2, and rockslide covered a portion of the road on US highway 2 Pine Canyon east of Orondo. After assessing the situation, the Washington Department of Transportation says that it could take up to six week before the road is cleared.
The rockslide dropped roughly 300 yards of debris and exposed a truck-sized boulder hanging over the highway. The boulder is currently still in a dangerous location, making it unsafe for travel.
The slide ripped through part of the safety netting that was already in place and dislodged many of the anchors holding it in place.
Fortunately, no one was injured during this rockslide, but the road will remain closed until the large boulder can be cleared from the overhang.
The road is a common route taken for drivers traveling between Spokane and Wenatchee.
For more information, visit https://wsdotblog.blogspot.com/