SMITHS FERRY, Idaho - A rockslide between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley will keep State Highway 55 closed until at least November 29th near the Rainbow Bridge, about 20 miles south of Cascade.
The rockslide happened on Thursday, Nov. 18th in the afternoon. While this stretch of highway is part of an on-going construction project, crews were not working on this area at the time. No one was injured in the slide. It's estimated the slide brought down 30,000-50,000 cubic yards of material and debris from. It measures nearly 200 feet from the top of the slide to the roadway and is approximately 250 feet wide at the base.
While the Highway is closed, the Idaho Traffic Department recommends travelers use U.S. 95 to travel north and south through western Idaho.
"We appreciate the patience of the public as we work to reinforce the very large slide area," said Jason Brinkman, ITD District 3 Engineering Manager. "Our goal is to reopen the highway as soon as possible. This is potentially dangerous work on an unstable slope. We need to take the time to ensure the safety of our construction team and eventually the traveling public once the road is reopened."
The public can receive direct project updates by signing up for text or email alerts on the project website, itdprojects.org/id55smithsferry, or visit Idaho 511 before leaving on a trip to learn the latest highway conditions.