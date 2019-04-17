Rocky Mountain High: Carl's Jr. is selling a special burger for $4.20 on 4/20

On April 20th, the unofficial holiday for cannabis enthusiasts, Carls's Jr. is selling a CBD-infused burger at one of its Denver locations. 

According to NBC, The burger chain’s Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight features two beef patties, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, waffle fries — and about 5 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD extract in the burger chain’s Santa Fe Sauce.

Supporters say  claim that CBD, a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp and marijuana, can help with anxiety and pain relief, among other ailments, although little scientific research has been done to back up those assertions.

