SPOKANE, Wash. - After 35 years, Rocky Rococo Pizza and Pasta will be closing its downtown Spokane location.
According to a release from Franchise Owner Lee Gibbon, the closure is effective Friday, May 1.
The release thanked the customers who have supported the restaurant for the last three and a half decades.
"There does come a time when all good things must end and our journey is no different. The challenges of operating a business are never-ending," the release said. "Rocky Rococo-Spokane has been up to that challenge throughout the many years we have called downtown our home. It's now time to step away and allow a new generation of entrepreneurs to use their energy and talent to create the next success story within the Spokane restaurant community."
