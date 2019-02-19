A public information officer for Spokane Valley Fire says they don’t yet have a cause on the Feb. 17th Rodda Paint facility fire, and likely won’t for some time. That’s because before fire investigators can’t get in to the facility due to the hazardous material inside. That hazardous material, as you’d imagine, is comprised almost entirely of paint, which is highly flammable and can also create noxious fumes.
Spokane Valley Fire says the facility has been turned back over to Rodda Paint, and they are now in the process of working out the insurance situation. Once that’s done, haz-mat crews will go inside the building and load the paint into 50-gallon barrels for safe disposal.
Only when that’s done, and the building has been given the all-clear, can fire investigators go in and work to determine what caused the fire in the first place.
One firefighter was treated at an area hospital and released later that night for a non-life threatening injury.
Fire crews have said they don’t believe this fire to be suspicious, but have not yet pinpointed a cause, and say any preliminary information may change following a thorough investigation.