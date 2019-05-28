A Spokane Valley paint company is reopening at a new location following a devastating fire at their previous location just over two months ago.
Rodda Paint will be back open Mondays-Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 409 N. Thierman Rd.
“I am very excited to announce the re-opening of our Spokane Valley Rodda Paint location targeted for June 3rd,” says Brad Gisolo, Rodda Paint’s District Manager.
Rodda's previous location at 6828 Sprague Ave. was a total loss after a fire broke out back on Feb. 17. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Rodda says there are no plans to rebuild or move back to that location.
The new 800-square-foot location in Spokane Valley will continue to offer everything for painting professionals and do-it-yourselfers.
“On behalf of the entire Rodda Paint Company, I would like to thank the Spokane Valley Fire Department for their swift and professional response to the devastating fire we experienced on February 17th. I would also like to compliment both the City of Spokane Valley and the Spokane Valley Fire Department for their continued support of the Rodda Paint Company as we continue to recover from the fire. The support and cooperation from both agencies have made it possible for Rodda Paint to efficiently reopen our Valley location and continue to be part of the community. It’s an honor to be part of the local community both personally and professionally,” Gisolo added.