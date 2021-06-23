AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - It is not the news music fans want to hear. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Roger Daltrey is canceling his show at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.
The show was scheduled for September 1.
Daltrey said, ''when I booked these shows several months ago, I was confident that things would be back to normal by August. But due to the uncertainty of the current travel situation and the challenges for a U.K. act to be able to perform in the USA, I have reluctantly decided to cancel the shows. I hope to re-book them in the near future, and to those of you who have bought tickets, please accept my sincere apologies. I do appreciate your support and can't wait to get back to work once the time is right.”
Full refunds for Roger Daltrey ticket holders will be automatically credited to each ticket buyer’s account. For those who paid cash for tickets, refunds will be available at the Northern Quest Box Office. If there are any questions regarding ticket refunds, please email the box office at boxoffice@northernquest.com.