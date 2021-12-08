Rogers ROTC

SPOKANE, Wash. - Rogers High School's Air Force Junior ROTC program is home to two of the top-five Cyber Patriot teams in Washington, and two of the top-ranked cadets in the state. 

Cadets Michael Tishchenko & Jonathan Ying are ranked number one and two in Washington, and are in the top 10 percent globally, according to the school district. 

Cyber Patriot is the Air Force's national youth cyber education program, giving young students a taste of a career in cyber security. They hold cyber defense competitions, camps and other programs aimed at inspiring people to pursue a career in the field. 

