SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of students from Rogers High School are planning a show of support for teachers and staff with Spokane Public Schools who will be laid off at the end of the school year.
On Monday, April 15, they plan to wear green and brown to school, the colors of Spokane Public Schools, to show their support of the 325 staff facing layoffs.
Spokane Public Schools announced the layoffs at a news conference on April 11. Of the 325 staff they plan to cut, 182 will be teachers.
"Yesterday I was thinking, 'what can we do as students, what can I do, especially to make these teachers understand that we're here for them...'" Ramsey said.
Ramsey put together a Facebook event called Green and Brown for SPS to spread the word for others to wear the colors of Spokane Public Schools on Monday.
"It's not just school colors, it's all of SPS," Ramsey said. "We want to unite as one Spokane Public Schools to show that we're here, for not just for the teachers at our school, but the teachers at every school."
Fellow Rogers student Jackiee Smith said that they're encouraging, not only students to wear the colors, but anyone who feels impacted by the news of the cuts.
"Teachers, staff, everyone. I've been going into my classes and saying, 'Hey, if this is something that's going to affect you, maybe not even just directly but in any way possible, please wear green and brown,'" she said.
As of Friday afternoon, the Facebook group had more than 100 people marked as interested or participating in the event.