Rogers High School students walk out of class to support teachers amid layoffs

SPOKANE, Wash. - Students at Rogers High School skipped class Wednesday to protest 16 of their teachers being laid off. Around 30 kids waved signs and shouted “save our teachers” on Wellesley and Nevada, while supportive parents brought the kids snacks.
The majority of layoffs are going towards younger teachers, for seniority reasons, who the students said they relate with the most, and this is how they wanted to show their anger towards the situation.
Spokane Public Schools saw a major budget cut, and said they are likely having to cut 325 staff members across their 54 schools starting this Fall.
This week they announced what teachers are getting laid off, and over the next few days, Brian Coddington said they’ll determine what other staff positions will be cut too.