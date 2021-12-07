UPDATE: Spokane police said the incident that caused the lockdown was a drug bust operation.
Police obtained a search warrant for a property across the street from Rogers and asked the school to go into lockdown out of an abundance of caution.
The school is no longer in lockdown.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rogers High School went into a lockdown after a crime was committed outside of the school's campus, according to school officials.
KHQ is working to confirm what happened with Spokane police. School officials tell us that students and staff are safe inside the school's building.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.