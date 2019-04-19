SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ was the first to report that Spokane Public Schools was facing a $31 million budget shortfall, which required immediate action, in the form of layoffs. 325 educators across the district’s 54 schools received layoff notices, including 183 classroom teachers.
On Friday, April 19, KHQ received a breakdown of the layoffs at each school.
Rogers High School had the highest amount of teachers laid off, with 16. Other schools, like Lewis and Clark High School did not have any teacher layoffs.
KHQ spoke with students at Rogers High School on Wednesday, who said they felt that their school was being unfairly targeted because it serves more low income families, and is therefore an easy target.
Spokane Public Schools spokesman Brian Coddington says location had nothing to do with the layoff decisions. He says it was based on seniority: meaning the newest hires, were the first to be let go.
