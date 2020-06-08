Daytime highs Monday will remain in the mid 60's with gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms expected in the northern mountains.
Skies clear overnight, allowing overnight lows to fall into the 30's and low 40's with some northern valleys seeing possible frost Tuesday morning.
Tuesday remains cool and unsettled with a more organized band of showers moving through mid day. Winds remain breezy and temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50's.
Brief high pressure will bring a nice bump in temperatures into the 70's through the end of the week, with Thursday looking to be the warmest day in the 7-day topping out in the upper 70's and low 80's.
Friday, once again is transition day as our next system approaches the Pacific Northwest. We will be watching for possible thunderstorms by afternoon and cool and unsettled weather to continue through the weekend!
