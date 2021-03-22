A late winter storm continues to deliver snow to the mountain passes through at least the first half of the day. Be prepared for winter travel.
Showers become very scattered though out the afternoon, with wind gust expected to reach 20-30 mph. Daytime highs also check in a bit below average in the upper 40's and low to mid 50's.
A brief return to sunshine Tuesday, with daytime highs in the 50's before our next system rolls in on Wednesday. Wednesday's system looks a lot like Monday's. With a messy mix to start, before transitioning to scattered afternoon showers and a slight drop in temperatures. A few spotty showers will linger into Thursday, otherwise we clear out and warm up for the end of the week and the weekend.