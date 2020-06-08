For your afternoon in Spokane we will expect to see mostly sunny skies. We do have a slight chance to see some showers, but right now it's looking like the spotty showers will stay to the north of us. Sprinkles will also not be ruled out. Along with those showers thunderstorm activity will be possible across Northeast Washington and the Panhandle. Things will clear out as we head into tonight. Across the board we have breezy conditions today! Ladies throw the hair in a ponytail! Daytime highs are still set to finish out below average into the mid to upper 60's. Overnight, we will drop to the mid 40's. It is possible that some areas could start tomorrow with frost, so consider covering those sensitive plants up before you head to bed!
Increasing clouds are on the way for your Tuesday with a more widespread chance for showers to arrive by the time we hit mid-morning to tomorrow afternoon. A drop in temperatures is expected. We might only hit the upper 50's/low 60's by the end of the day. Winds will remain gusty.
