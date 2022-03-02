Roller Valley Spokane hosting 'Skate for Ukraine' nights

SPOKANE, Wash. - Roller Valley Spokane is hosting two "Skate for Ukraine" nights on March 3rd and March 10th from 7-10 p.m.
It'll be adult-only skating and all proceeds will go towards humanitarian aid.
The skating rink is working with an organization called Meest (or "bridge") that sends pods of supplies to Poland and Germany and then transports them to Ukraine through the Polish border. Supplies leave every Friday from Federal Way, Washington.
For more information, you're asked to get in contact with the "Humanitarian Help For Ukrainian War Refugees" group on Facebook, which is based out of Spokane.