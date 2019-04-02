Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery

The Rolling Stones front-man Mick Jagger is reportedly undergoing heart valve replacement surgery this week in New York.
According to Rolling Stone magazine, the procedure will take place Friday and Jagger is expected to make a full recovery.
In a tweet on Saturday, the band wrote it was postponing a tour of the United States and Canada to give Jagger time to receive the medical treatment.
The 75-year old music icon is reportedly expected back on stage by summer.
The band's North American tour had been scheduled to run from April 20th until June 29th.
Jagger said in a statement, “I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”