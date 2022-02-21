DAVENPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol released preliminary information regarding a rollover crash involving one vehicle outside of Davenport. The accident took place around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, and no other vehicles were involved.
According to the release, five people were injured in the wreck, and one person died.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on SR 2 when it lost control and rotated north off the roadway, entering a field and rolling until it came to rest upright facing the westbound direction.
It is unclear if snow or ice played a role in the accident, however no alcohol or drugs were involved. The incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.