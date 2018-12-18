Update: Indiana has been reopened between Morton and Perry after a rollover crash in Spokane Tuesday afternoon.

Previous coverage: Indiana is closed between Morton and Perry in Spokane due to a rollover crash.

According to officials two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle was parked while the other vehicle (SUV) was traveling eastbound when it hit the parked car and rolled over.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV was cited.

Spokane Police tell us that driver indicated that she was changing the radio station when she veered off and clipped the parked car, which was unoccupied.

Tow trucks are on scene working to get the area cleaned up.

Please avoid the area.

