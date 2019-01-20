Ambulance with police lights

CALDWELL, ID - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover that sent two people to the hospital early Sunday.

The crash happened on eastbound Interstate 84 near the Franklin exit at about 12:00 a.m.

Thirty-two-year-old Sean S. Britton was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer when he lost control. The car went into the median, back onto the road, crossed the right shoulder and rolled.

His passenger, 34-year-old Vanessa Aiken, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Both were taken by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Tegional Medical Center in Boise.

The right lane was blocked for about two hours.

